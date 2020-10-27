Flora resident found guilty of murder after stabbing disabled, wheelchair bound man to death

FLORA, Miss. (WLBT) - A Flora resident has been found guilty of second degree murder after stabbing a 63-year-old man to death in 2019.
Frederick Edwards, Jr., 20, broke into the home of Jimmie Forbes in February of last last year. After asking if he could borrow his truck, Forbes refused. Edwards then stabbed the disabled, wheelchair bound man multiple times in the chest and stomach.
Forbes would pass away on March 2, 2019.
During his trial, Edwards told the jury that before breaking into Forbes' home, he had smoked marijuana. Edwards said the joint must have been laced with something.
The jury, however, found him responsible for his actions and Edwards was found guilty after a two day trial. He is expected to be sentenced January 4, 2021.
