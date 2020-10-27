First Alert Forecast: warm Tuesday, rain risk increases tonight

TUESDAY: After a quiet start, we’ll see clouds increasing across the region with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will lead to rain showers developing by the latter half of the afternoon and into Tuesday night as Zeta edges closer to the region. Rainy periods will continue overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
WEDNESDAY: With a warm front draped over the area – rain will continue to be a factor, especially early in the day. Scattered to numerous downpours will continue through the day with temperatures running in the 70s and 80s. Expect clouds to hang on tough through the day. Overnight – rain and wind potential increases as a front moves in from the west and Zeta approaches the northern Gulf Coast.
TRACKING ZETA: Zeta continues made a landfall near Cancun late Monday night as a category 1 hurricane. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico with some gradually strengthening back to hurricane status through Tuesday as it begins to accelerate quickly into Wednesday as it begins to feel influence from an approaching trough. The storm is expected to be a hurricane at landfall, likely, in southeast Louisiana and quickly being pushed eastward, thanks to the trough.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Even with Zeta on approach to the northern Gulf, the approaching trough from the west will bring rain opportunities into Wednesday and early Thursday before exiting. In its wake, we trend cooler and quieter into the end of the week. Highs will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday; upper 60s and lower 70s Sunday and into early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.