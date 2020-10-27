First Alert Forecast: warm Tuesday, rain risk increases tonight

TRACKING ZETA: Zeta continues made a landfall near Cancun late Monday night as a category 1 hurricane. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico with some gradually strengthening back to hurricane status through Tuesday as it begins to accelerate quickly into Wednesday as it begins to feel influence from an approaching trough. The storm is expected to be a hurricane at landfall, likely, in southeast Louisiana and quickly being pushed eastward, thanks to the trough.