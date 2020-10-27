Experts recommend you review your finances as COVID-19 rages

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Eight months into the pandemic and many Americans are struggling with paying their bills and planning for their future.
One financial advisor says now is the time to save what you can and plan for life after COVID-19.
According to a Federal Reserve survey conducted before the pandemic, more than 50 percent of Americans could not come up with $400 to address an emergency.
Financial advisor Jim Griffith believes now more people are using credit cards to pay their bills and getting further into debt.
He recommends reviewing your spending habits, checking your credit score and planning ahead.
“Get your house in order. This is the time to have that annual review,” said Griffith. “Just like every year you go to the doctor to make sure that you’re healthy, now is the time to sit down and make sure that you’re financially healthy”.
That review should include life insurance policies.
“We have a lot of people now that are dying because of COVID-19,” said Griffith. “They are grossly under insured and because of that they’re leaving their loved ones and family in dire financial straits”.
Experts say having a savings and a retirement plan are key to recovery.
“There are plans that you can put money into that will give you 100 percent protection from market loss, give you liquidity without penalty before 59 and a half if you need access to that money and also allow you to pull money out of that plan at retirement that may be 100 percent tax free,” added the financial planner.
The Secure Act 2020 also will allow you to withdraw up to $100,000 from your retirement without a 10 percent penalty, spreading tax liability over three years.
It also allows you to take money from a 529 College Savings Plan to use to pay off student loan debts.
