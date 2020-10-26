‘Long time coming:’ Mayor Lumumba praises return of Southwest to Jackson airport

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba praised the return of Southwest Airlines to Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport at his weekly press briefing Monday.
Lumumba says he remembers his father going to Texas to talk with Southwest officials and praised the airport’s CEO Paul Brown for the effort in getting the airline back.
“This has been a long time coming,” he said, praising everyone who worked to bring Southwest back to Jackson.
Brown says Southwest left because the volume of traffic was not enough for them to justify keeping the business.
Both Brown and Lumumba are hopeful that things are different this time around and that Southwest will be around for the long haul.
