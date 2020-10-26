Vicksburg bar to reopen with restrictions after shooting left 1 dead, 2 injured

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg bar will be allowed to reopen after a shooting left one person dead and two injured earlier this month.
Mayor Flaggs announced that Tuesday, October 27, he would be recommending to the Board of Supervisors that LD’s Bar and Lounge be allowed to reopen.
This under the condition that the bar seeks new management, enhanced security and capacity restrictions.
Flaggs declared the bar a public nuisance after an October 6 shooting during an altercation with a security guard.
According to the mayor, there have been 50 police calls to LD’s Bar and Lounge since December.
