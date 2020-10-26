Two arrested, two on the run after chase from Madison ends in crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer and a suspect in a car theft were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a chase in Madison County.
Madison police were sent to the Northplace Subdivision in Madison after a fight broke out at a home.
When officers arrived, four people got into a car and sped away in a red 2008 Nissan Altima. Officers went after them onto Highway 463 and down Highland Colony Parkway into Ridgeland.
They learned that the car they were chasing had been stolen out of Jackson during the chase.
As the car entered Jackson from Livingston Road it lost control, hitting trees and bushes. A police car that was in pursuit also left the roadway and crashed.
After crashing, the suspects fled on foot. Other officers arriving on the crash scene pursued the suspects on foot capturing two of them. Two subjects remain at large.
As a result of the crash, the officer involved, as well as one of the suspects, were transported to local hospitals for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The two male subjects apprehended are juveniles and are not being identified at this time
Numerous charges are pending on both subjects including Receiving Stolen Property and Felony Fleeing.
