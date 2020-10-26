Richland officer injured in crash during pursuit, airlifted to hospital

By WLBT Digital | October 26, 2020 at 9:58 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 10:04 PM

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - An officer with the Richland Police Department was injured during a crash.

The crash occurred on Florence-Byram Road.

The injured officer was transported by AirCare to UMMC in Jackson.

Allison Clark, PIO with the Richland Police Department said that the crash was possibly the result of a pursuit.

Clark says officers located the possible suspect’s vehicle in a Richland subdivision

The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department is also on the scene.

