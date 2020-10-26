Monday Night Weather Forecast & Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Zeta is roughly 900 miles or so away from Jackson. It’s expected to cross the Yucatan Penninsula of Mexico tonight and emerge in the Gulf tomorrow. It may weaken over land at first, before strengthening again Tuesday. It should approach the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday night as a hurricane or weakening tropical storm. Impacts here should be minimal, but rainfall of 1 to 3 inches are possible. Gusty winds of 20-30mph will also be an issue and there is a minimal severe weather threat. Again our issues should be Wednesday night and early Thursday. A strong cold front is coming in from the west and this will help nudge Zeta north and east away from us. Thursday will turn sunny and cooler with highs in the 60s and 70s from Thursday into this weekend and morning lows in the 40s. Average high is 74 this time of year and the average low is 50. Sunrise is 7:14am and the sunset is 6:14pm. Tropical Storm watch is in effect for Pike & Walthall Counties, which means winds over 39mph are possible. The Mississippi Gulf Coast is under a hurricane watch for winds possibly over 74mph.