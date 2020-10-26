Michael Reed, 55

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Michael Reed, a 55-year-old man, died Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, after a shooting in west Jackson, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the incident took place at West Capitol Street and Johnson Court sometime after 10:30 p.m.
Investigators said Reed was shot multiple times and died at the scene.
Witnesses told police two men could be seen running from the area shortly after the shooting.
Police have not yet made any arrests nor determined a motive in the case.
Please call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information that can help investigators.
