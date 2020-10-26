Mary Harper, 59

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mary Harper, a 59-year-old black woman, was killed Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, after a shooting inside her home, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the incident happened in the 3900 block of Meadowlane Drive sometime before 1:30 a.m.
Investigators say Mary Harper died from the shooting at her home.
Her son, 36-year-old Darriel Harper, has been arrested and charged with murder.
Police have not yet released a motive in the case.
