Jonathan Wilson, 15

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jonathan Wilson, a 15-year-old male, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after a shooting in the northeastern part of the city, according to police.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the shooting took place in the 5300 block of N. State Street.
Investigators believe Wilson was shot by another teenager, 15-year-old Earl Young, and died at the scene.
Police arrested Young and charged him with murder.
The motive in the case has not yet been determined.
