Jane Doe, Unknown Age

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A unidentified woman was found dead Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in a burned-out home, according to police.
A tweet from the Jackson Police Department indicates firefighters discovered the woman and an unidentified man just before 2 a.m. in the burning structure, located in the 2600 block of Way Street.
Investigators believe at least one of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, but could not determine the extent of injuries on the second victim.
Both deaths are being investigated as homicides by the department.
Police have not made any arrests nor determined a motive in this case.
