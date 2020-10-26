James Johnson, 34

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - James Johnson, a 34-year-old man, died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, after being shot while driving in northwest Jackson, police say.
Tweets from the Jackson Police Department indicate the incident took place in the 1500 block of Schoolview Drive sometime after 4 a.m.
Investigators say a gunman shot Johnson and another man multiple times while they were inside a vehicle.
Johnson, who was driving the vehicle, wrecked after the shooting.
The second man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to an undisclosed hospital where doctors stabilized his condition.
Police have not many any arrests or determined a motive in the case.
Please call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS if you have any information that can help investigators.
