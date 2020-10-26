Jackson residents fed up with violence, hoping city leaders can quickly bring in outside agencies

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Verlin and R.L. Horton have been living in Jackson for nearly three decades.
They said what was once a quiet neighborhood, isn’t so peaceful anymore.
Verlin said she was working in her home Saturday afternoon when she suddenly heard a loud noise.
“I was in my bathroom painting and I thought someone was beating on my door real hard,” said Verlin Horton.
However, when she went to the door, she quickly realized those loud knocks were actually gun shots.
“I looked out the window and I see these three young men running down the street with guns,” she recalled.
She said the shooting happened at Hunnington Terrace Apartments on Bailey Avenue Saturday afternoon.
It was one of two shootings in that neighborhood that day, with one being fatal.
After hearing the gunfire, the longtime resident called police to tell them what happened, but she claims no one followed up with her.
Now, Horton is pleading for something to be done about the rising crime in her community.
“Retaliation may come, but I pray not, I trust God, but one thing I know is I’m through being quiet," She expressed. " I’m through trying to get JPD and we’re not getting no response. I’m not trying to bad mouth the police, but I’m speaking from my personal experience and what I know happened to me.”
“I’ve been trying to hold back, not fearful for me, but my family, my grandchildren, my children come home, and I be fearful for them outside of my own home, and I shouldn’t have to live like that,” said R.L. Horton, concerned resident.
The couple turned to Councilman Kenneth Stokes for help finding a solution.
“Let’s vote to give a half a million (dollars) to the sheriff’s department by way of the Hinds County Board of Supervisors,” said Stokes, Ward 3 councilman.
Stokes said he’s going to ask the city to enter into an inter-local agreement with Hinds County .
He said the money would come from the city’s fund balance.
The councilman believes the money would give the sheriff’s department the resources and manpower to help with the city’s crime issues.
“There’s no way three different law enforcement entities will continue to ignore the untouchables," he said. "That’s people who’ve been doing crime after crime, year after year and nobody arrest them because they’re connected.”
“It’s just that we’re tired and we want some results, and we want them now, that’s all I can say," said Verlin.
Last week, Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance told WLBT he’s in favor of Stokes' proposal.
The city council will vote on the matter during its meeting this Tuesday.
