Insurance Commissioner expects hike in insurance rates for rural homeowners

UTICA, Miss. (WLBT) - The cost of fire insurance is expected to rise for rural homeowners according to the state insurance commissioner if a program for volunteer fire departments continues to be neglected.
Volunteer fire departments are hoping the legislature will commit the dollars needed to prevent a hike in premiums and more importantly the potential loss of lives.
State Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney worries that rural fire deaths will increase if the Rural Fire Truck Program goes unfunded.
“If the legislature doesn’t fund these programs then you’re going to have more fire deaths,” said Chaney.
It is a state matching fund program for the purchase of fire trucks and equipment for volunteer fire departments.
“The Rural Fire Truck Program keeps your insurance rates from doubling and we’re probably going to see some rather large increases on insurance rates beginning in 2021 because of the lack of funding for the rural fire truck program,” said the insurance commissioner.
"It would hurt us in our county and probably most of the 82 counties in the state, " said Utica Volunteer Fire Department Chief Sammy White.
His department has three trucks for the town and surrounding areas in Hinds County.
The newest is a 2015 tanker/pumper purchased by the county in 2016. The oldest is a 1995 Class A pumper.
“The rural fire department is not an important thing until it’s your home or your property,” said White. “Then it becomes a priority, and my thinking is that we need this because this is the way we protect our community”.
The Insurance Commissioner estimates less than 10 fire districts will see a 35 to 45 percent increase in homeowner insurance premiums.
He said there is a dire need for trucks in southwest Hinds County, northeast and northwest Madison County and northeast Rankin County.
“Issaquena County in Carey Mississippi they’ve got a truck that’s 40 years old, but it’s still operating,” added Chaney. “But you can’t put out a fire if you don’t have a pump on that truck. So they’re in dire need. I could go around the state”.
There are more than 800 volunteer fire departments in the state with over 13,000 volunteer firefighters.
