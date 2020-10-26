Hinds Co. Election Commission files lawsuit against Board of Supervisors over grant dispute

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Hinds County Election Commission has filed a lawsuit against the Hinds County Board of Supervisors over a dispute of a $1.5 million grant.
The Election Commission is trying to determine whether or not a Grant with the Center and Tech and Civic Life is a binding contract. They are also seeking to determine if the Hinds Co. Election Commission is an independent body with exclusive statutory authority to handle election matters when seeking and expending grants.
They believe that the Hinds County Board of Supervisors should not be able to modify or add vendors that violate the terms of the grant.
The Hinds County Board of Supervisors believe they are the ones who should control how the money is spent.
Supervisor David Archie said earlier this month that it is the responsibility of the board how money is used.
“Hinds County Board of Supervisors are totally responsible for the money that is going to be dispersed. We have to ask questions. We have to have balance and checks in terms of what took place,” said Archie during a radio interview.
Supervisors voted to rescind grant approval just last week.
The grant was intended to help make the November 3rd election run safely and securely.
