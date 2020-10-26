First Alert Forecast: milder ahead of potential impacts from Zeta mid-week

TRACKING ZETA: Tropical Storm Zeta continues to gather strength in the NW Caribbean – likely to become a hurricane, the 11th of the season, later today as it approaches the Yucatan. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and gradually strengthening through Tuesday as it begins to accelerate quickly into Wednesday as it begins to feel influence from an approaching trough. The storm could be a hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast – and depending on the track, it will determine our local impacts of rain and wind.