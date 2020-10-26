First Alert Forecast: milder ahead of potential impacts from Zeta mid-week

MONDAY: Clouds and patchy fog will hang around to start off your work week – following our mainly gloomy weekend. Clouds will break for sunny breaks through mid-late morning as temperatures warm up to the middle to upper 70s – which will be near average for late October. We’ll remain quiet and partly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
TUESDAY: After a quiet start, we’ll see clouds increasing across the region with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds will lead to rain showers developing by the latter half of the afternoon and into Tuesday night as Zeta edges closer to the region. Rainy periods will continue overnight with lows in the 60s to lower 70s.
TRACKING ZETA: Tropical Storm Zeta continues to gather strength in the NW Caribbean – likely to become a hurricane, the 11th of the season, later today as it approaches the Yucatan. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico and gradually strengthening through Tuesday as it begins to accelerate quickly into Wednesday as it begins to feel influence from an approaching trough. The storm could be a hurricane at landfall along the northern Gulf Coast – and depending on the track, it will determine our local impacts of rain and wind.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Even with Zeta on approach to the northern Gulf, the approaching trough from the west will bring rain opportunities into Wednesday and early Thursday before exiting. In its wake, we trend cooler and quieter into the end of the week. Highs will be in the 60s Friday and Saturday; sneaking back into the lower 70s Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
