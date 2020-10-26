FedEx hiring delivery drivers through Jobs for Jacksonians

By China Lee | October 26, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT - Updated October 26 at 3:14 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Job-seekers in the Jackson area have a new opportunity available.

FedEx is hiring through Jobs for Jacksonians.

They are looking for full-time temporary to permanent delivery drivers. Applicants must have a driver’s license. Those with Class A, Class B, and Class D licenses are encouraged to apply.

No prior experience is necessary for this position.

You must be able to pass a background check, drug screen and DOT physical exam.

Those interested can apply at the Champion Gymnasium on Hattiesburg Street in Jackson between a.m. and 2p.m.

You must wear a face mask to enter.

