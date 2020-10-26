Alveriso Davis, 32

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alveriso Davis, a 32-year-old man, died Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, after being shot inside a car, according to police.
JPD spokesperson Sam Brown said the incident took place around 3 a.m. on Woodside Drive.
Brown said a gunman fired several shots into the vehicle, hitting Davis and 32-year-old Marvin Farrow multiple times.
Davis died at the scene.
Farrow remains in critical condition.
Investigators believe the car in question had been reported stolen earlier that morning.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
