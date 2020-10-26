Absentee voting reaching record numbers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Interest in this year’s presidential election is reaching unheard of numbers.
Circuit clerks offices in the metro say they are seeing record breaking numbers when it comes to early voting.
Madison Circuit Clerk Anita Wray says they counted 7,457 absentee votes in on Monday which is a record.
They still have just over 1,000 mail in ballots still out there and another five days to go.
In Hinds County there have been long lines at the courthouse in Jackson and Raymond.
Over 12,000 votes have been cast there.
Jean Cotton who waited hours to vote said, “I anticipate the lines to be long and since they offered that seniors could come down and vote early I came down.”
Election officials say they too expect long lines on Election Day which is just one week away.
They say the interest in this election, and the virus are fueling the record early voting, especially among seniors.
