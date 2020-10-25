Tropical Storm Zeta has formed; expected to approach northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Tropical Storm Zeta formed early Sunday morning in the Caribbean. This makes it the 27th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.
Zeta is expected to move north/northwestward into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.
There remains some uncertainty in the forecast regarding who will see impacts and when. The overall track will depend on the timing of both the storm and a cold front expected to move into the picture by the middle of the week.
Track: There are several variables to consider.
If the storm is slower to move into the Gulf, it could allow more time for a cold front to sweep it farther east sooner. If the cold front is faster, that could also sweep the storm east sooner.
If the storm is faster and the cold front slower, the storm could take a more westerly track.
Strength: Cooler waters and wind shear
While the water in the Gulf is warm enough to support tropical development. Water temperatures are not as warm as they were in the peak of summer. This could potentially limit the strength of the storm.
In addition, wind shear is expected to increase as the storm approaches the coast. This could also keep the storm weak.
South MS Impacts
The overall track will determine impacts. However, heavy rain, gusty winds and coastal flooding may be an issue if the storm tracks over or just west of South Mississippi. The time frame being watched is Tuesday night through Thursday morning.
