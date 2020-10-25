Trinity Walker buys billboards thanking husband for repaying stolen taxpayer money

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Several new billboards are sparking controversy and conversations in Ocean Springs.
Trinity Walker, the wife of Scott Walker, bought three billboards in her hometown of Ocean Springs to publicly thank her husband for paying $325,000 of court-order restitution he owed the federal government.
Scott Walker was convicted in 2014 for his role in a corruption scandal involving the Department of Marine Resources. His father, Dr. Bill Walker, was the former executive director of DMR and was sentenced to five years in prison for his role in the case.
Scott Walker was ordered to pay $390,000 and serve three years on probation. Walker was removed from the care of his parents' money earlier this week after a federal judge said he was using their money for his benefit instead of paying his father’s fines.
When asked why she decided to make such a public declaration about her husband’s actions, Trinity Walker said, “We sincerely wanted to get this debt paid back and worked hard for three years to do so. Scott and I sold three personal homes and paid back all owed restitution in an extremely quick timeframe. You’ll never read this in any newspaper article so I felt this was an effective way to have the truth told. We are so happy this chapter in our life is behind us.”
