First Alert Forecast: TS Zeta is expected to make landfall Wednesday along northern Gulf Coast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TS Zeta is currently stationary in the Caribbean with winds sustained around 50 MPH. Zeta is still on track to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico and strengthen into a hurricane by Tuesday. From there, Zeta will work its way northward and make landfall along the northern Gulf Coast by Wednesday. As of the latest advisory, Zeta’s forecast track has shifted slightly to the east, but majority of the area still remain under the forecast cone. This is good news for us. Any shifts to the east will put us on the west side of the system and would result in lower chances for tropical impacts to the area. Zeta is also expected to weaken upon landfall due to cooler sea surface temperatures and wind shear. Winds and rain from Zeta are still possible for the area during the middle of this week as early as Tuesday evening and into Thursday morning. A frontal system is expected to approach the region the same time Zeta does and will likely sweep Zeta away with it when it passes through. Make sure to continue to stay updated over the coming days for changes in the forecast!