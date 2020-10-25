First Alert Forecast: Impacts from Tropical Storm Zeta are possible by the middle of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TD 28 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Zeta this morning with winds now sustained at 40 MPH. Zeta is expected to intensify even more into a hurricane once it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico during the start of the upcoming work week. From there, Zeta is on track to work its way northward towards the northern Gulf Coast where we will likely see the system make landfall on Wednesday anywhere from the LA coast to the FL Panhandle. All of central and SW MS still remain under the forecast cone this morning. So, direct and local tropical impacts are still possible during the middle of the upcoming week. As of now, winds and rain will be possible from this system, but it will ultimately depend on the exact path of Zeta and where it makes landfall.