First Alert Forecast: Impacts from Tropical Storm Zeta are possible by the middle of the week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TD 28 has been upgraded to Tropical Storm Zeta this morning with winds now sustained at 40 MPH. Zeta is expected to intensify even more into a hurricane once it makes its way into the Gulf of Mexico during the start of the upcoming work week. From there, Zeta is on track to work its way northward towards the northern Gulf Coast where we will likely see the system make landfall on Wednesday anywhere from the LA coast to the FL Panhandle. All of central and SW MS still remain under the forecast cone this morning. So, direct and local tropical impacts are still possible during the middle of the upcoming week. As of now, winds and rain will be possible from this system, but it will ultimately depend on the exact path of Zeta and where it makes landfall.
A cold front is expected to approach the area during this time frame as well and will also bring chances to see showers during the middle of the week. Today, periods of drizzle or mist will be possible along with mainly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb to the 60′s today. We’ll warm back into the 80′s for the start of the work week until the cold front moves through ushering in cooler air. Highs for the end of the upcoming work week and into Halloween weekend will be below average with much drier conditions.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.