Tim Billings handed keys to Southern Miss vessel

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tim Billings made a good point after USM’s Wednesday practice.
He might very well be the answer to a trivia question some time down the road. Which school had three different head coaches in 2020? Southern Miss.
Billings will serve as the interim to the interim head coach Scotty Walden in the Golden Eagles' visit to Liberty Saturday at noon. Walden is staying in Hattiesburg after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.
With nearly 40 years of coaching experience, the last five at USM, Billings brings a wealth of knowledge that will help keep the Eagles on track – albeit a much different coaching style than the “Energizer Bunny” Walden.
“Guys that have been around me know I do me, that’s who I am,” Billings said. “[Walden and I] are like Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde, I guess. All I am, I’m just his voice – that’s my job. I don’t really consider myself the head coach. I just consider myself an extension of Coach Walden and basically his message is coming through me.”
“It’s not quite as chaotic, you know,” said USM senior linebacker Swayze Bozeman. “[Billings] is not running around blowing the whistle, jumping on people and everything. I love coach Billings. He’s not giving the ‘Rah-Rah’ speech like Coach Walden does but he’s letting you know what’s up and he’s going to tell you how it is.”
