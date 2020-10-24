Masked suspect robs convience store in Neshoba County

Masked suspect robs convenience store in Neshoba County (Source: Eric Clark)
By Justin Dixon | October 24, 2020 at 10:44 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 10:44 AM

NESHOBA CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a masked suspect that robbed a convenience store early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at Hope Country Store around 5:15 a.m.

Sheriff Eric Clark says the masked suspect stole $500 from the cash drawer, cigarettes, cigars, and a 3-liter soda.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department at 601-656-1414 or East MS CrimeStoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

