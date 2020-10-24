Liberty Flames torch Golden Eagles, 56-35

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDAM) - After digging itself a huge first-half hole Saturday afternoon, the University of Southern Mississippi rallied to within a touchdown of Liberty University over the first 12 1/2 minutes of the third quarter.
But the Golden Eagles simply could not extinguish Malik Willis and the Flames.
Willis threw for 345 yards and six touchdowns and ran for a seventh as Liberty defeated the Golden Eagles 56-35 at Williams Stadium.
USM quarterback Tate Whatley, starting in the place of starter Jack Abraham, ran for four touchdowns and threw for a fifth score in the final minute.
But the day belonged to Willis, an Auburn University transfer, who came into the game having thrown three touchdowns in his four games behind center this season.
Saturday, Willis sparked the Flames (6-0), who had fallen behind 7-0 after USM took the opening possession of the game 73 yards for a score.
Liberty scored the next 35 points on five Willis' touchdown passes to take a 28-point halftime lead.
The Golden Eagles (1-4) scored three times in the third quarter on Whatley runs to pull within 35-28 with 3 minutes, 27 seconds, left in the period.
But Willis threw his sixth TD pass less than two minutes later, then added a 38-yard scoring run midway through the fourth quarter.
Willis was the game’s leading rusher with 97 yards on 12 carries.
Liberty’s Joshua Mack scored on a 1-yrd run with 87 seconds left to play before Whatley and Jason Brownlee teamed on a 17-yard touchdown pass with 18 seconds to play.
Whatley threw for 188 yards and a touchdown with an interception while rushing for 52 yards and four scores on 12 carries.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.