First Alert Forecast: TD 28 forms in the Caribbean today & could bring impacts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tropical Depression 28 has formed in the Caribbean and will likely become Tropical Storm Zeta by tomorrow. It is on track to move into the Gulf of Mexico and potentially becoming a hurricane at that point. By the time the system approaches the northern Gulf Coast, it will likely weaken back to a tropical storm. All of central and SW MS are under the forecast cone for the possibility of seeing direct or local tropical impacts during the middle portion of the week. Specific and exact details for the area will all depend on the exact track that the system will take and will be determined closer to time. Regardless, rain chances are elevated during this time frame.