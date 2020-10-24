First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy conditions expected Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Showers are still lingering around the region this morning, but they are slowly moving eastward. Majority of the rain should clear out by noon today. Temperatures are expected to hold in the 60′s throughout much of the day with cloudy skies. Clouds will remain in the through tonight and into tomorrow morning before we finally see more sunshine throughout Sunday. Temperatures will be back in the 70′s by tomorrow and eventually in the 80′s by the start of the upcoming week.
Our next system will likely impact our forecast by the middle portion of the week. Another cold front is expected to push through by Thursday. Better chances to see more showers will arise by Wednesday and into Thursday. Cooler air will likely move in behind the front by the end of the week and into Halloween weekend. There is now a high 90% chance that a tropical depression will develop from a disturbance in the Caribbean over the weekend. It is expected to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days. It’s still early at this time to determine if we will feel local impacts from this system. Make sure to stay updated!
