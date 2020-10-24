First Alert Forecast: Cooler, cloudy conditions expected Saturday

Our next system will likely impact our forecast by the middle portion of the week. Another cold front is expected to push through by Thursday. Better chances to see more showers will arise by Wednesday and into Thursday. Cooler air will likely move in behind the front by the end of the week and into Halloween weekend. There is now a high 90% chance that a tropical depression will develop from a disturbance in the Caribbean over the weekend. It is expected to move northward into the Gulf of Mexico over the coming days. It’s still early at this time to determine if we will feel local impacts from this system. Make sure to stay updated!