Family and friends celebrate life of Shirley Middleton Blakely, founder of Prancing J-Settes

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Saturday, dozens gathered to celebrate the life of a woman many consider to be larger than life.
Shirley Middleton Blakely lost her battle with Alzheimer’s a the age of 74.
“She’s an icon here," said Gloria Tatum, one of the original J-Settes. "She’s a person that you’d want to replicate yourself from.”
Those who know Blakely best said she was a visionary who had passion for dancing and music.
She was a majorette during her time at Jackson State University, but she wanted to add a new dimension to their performance on the field.
Blakely wanted to create something exciting for the crowd to enjoy.
"Her vision was for young ladies who were originally majorettes to become dancers,” said Tatum.
Out of that vision came what is known as the Prancing J-Settes, a nationally recognized dance-line known for their mesmerizing moves and sensational performances.
“She approached the president of the university at that time, John A. Peoples, and he loved the idea and embraced it," Tatum recalled. "Shirley was the type of woman that was hard to say no to.”
Blakely taught also taught Dance at JSU.
However, there was more to the JSU alum than just her moves
Her friends said if there was anything she enjoyed more than her dancing, it was being a mother and spending time with her family.
“She was a great mom," said Bernadette Blakely, Shirley’s daughter. "She celebrated holidays, she made Easter baskets for us up until we were grown, we did Christmas parties, we went to wrap gifts at our cousins houses, we rode bikes together, we would race down the street and race our dad in another car, we would walk together as a family, we just did all kinds of family stuff.”
Family and friends said Blakely had a lasting impact on everyone she connected with, and though she’s gone, they said her memory and legacy will never be forgotten.
“I know that when she started it she had no idea they’d still be going strong 50 years later,” said Blakely.
“What she started in 1971 is being passed down, and thing she taught us is that tradition never fails,” said Tatum.
The J-Settes were formed in 1971.
Next year will make 50 years since Blakley founded the dance-line.
