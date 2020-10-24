Breast cancer survivors go ‘Cruisin’ for a Cure’ in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Breast cancer survivors and their families lining up to share an important message.
“Get that first mammogram. Without it my experience would have been totally different. If I had put this off six months, a year, I may not be here today,” said Christy Hasson.
“My breast cancer was detected through a mammogram. I never felt a lump. So, it’s very important that we go in each year for our mammograms,” said Katrina Myricks.
58 year old Pamela Allen says she never had a mammogram. Three years ago, she found out not only does she have breast cancer but bone cancer as well.
“One morning I was going to work. I took a shower and I felt a lump in my breast, and I made a doctor’s appointment. By the time, I made that appointment, my cancer had progressed and it had spread to my bones,” said Allen.
Not getting a mammogram is a decision Allen says she regrets.
“I regret it to this day. They would have caught it early in the early stages, and I wouldn’t be at stage four already," said Allen.
Since being diagnosed, Allen supports the American Cancer Society’s making strides event every year. She has her car decked out with banners, balloons and stickers to go cruising for a cure with many other women and men. They are riding around the Jackson-metro to raise awareness about breast cancer. Allen now shares the same message that mammograms could save your life.
“I will never go into remission because of my bone cancer because they can’t get it out your bones. I will tell women please have a mammogram,” said Allen.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.