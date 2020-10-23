13-year-old killed during shooting at McDonald’s in Canton remembered by coaches, teachers

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - This is how Robert Luckett’s teachers and coaches say they always remember him, with a smile on his face.
Calvin Smith his football coach said, “A wonderful smile. Man, you know, he could brighten your day if you just look at Robert. When I heard the news it really hurt me. It just makes you just cherish life.”
Luckett, 13, was killed Wednesday evening when he was shot by a high powered rifle at a McDonald’s in Canton.
His football coaches say he never missed a practice and would have been with his teammates on the field at the time of the shooting, hadn’t their season been cancelled due to Covid.
Michael Nelson his football coach said, “It feels like a member of my family’s passed. He was a member of our football team. How hot he strived and worked to be a really good player and all the time we spent together it feels like it’s a family member of mine.”
Even with classes in Canton going all virtual, Robert Luckett was doing well in the 8th grade.
Tina Manning said, “A couple of weeks ago one of his teachers called his parents because he was doing so well in class. He’s really doing well in the virtual learning environment, he’s always happy, full of life, participating. He doesn’t meet a stranger. He was a friend of all the students.”
Friday, a virtual grief counseling session was held for students. About 50 attended sharing their feelings after losing a classmate. Robert Luckett’s brother, Joshua Elam, was also shot and hospitalized.
School officials are sending their thoughts and prayers to that family who is dealing with a great loss tonight.
