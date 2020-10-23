JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.
It’s a day reserved for people to get rid of unused or unwanted prescription drugs and have them disposed of properly.
The nationwide initiative is led by the Drug Enforcement Agency.
The DEA says unused medication is a public safety issue, leading to accidental poisoning, overdose and abuse.
Prescription and over-the-counter medications can be dropped off for free from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Click here to see where you can drop them off locally.
