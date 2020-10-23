Rankin County attorney disbarred over meth possession

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Bar ruled to disbar an attorney over meth possession.
Jeffrey Knight pleaded guilty in Rankin County to possessing more than two grams of methamphetamine.
He was later sentenced to five years probation.
Under Mississippi Bar rules, a guilty plea of a felony mandates the attorney be suspended immediately from practicing law.
Knight must also reimburse the Mississippi State Bar $290.
Knight was convicted of possessing marijuana with the intent to distribute back in 2011 which is a felony, but then-District Attorney Michael Guest said that conviction was dropped from Knight’s record after he completed a pre-trial aversion program.
Read the full ruling below:
