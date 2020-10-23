Public works veteran tapped to be Jackson’s next public works director

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson could soon have a new public works director.
At its meeting next week, the Jackson City Council is expected to consider a motion from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba to name Dr. Charles Williams public works director and city engineer.
“No one knows Jackson’s infrastructure more intimately than Charles does,” Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said. “We’re grateful for his many years of service, and for his willingness to serve (as director)."
Williams, a longtime veteran of public works, has been serving in an interim capacity since the resignation of Robert Miller earlier this year. Previously, he served as engineering director.
In his new role, he will lead a department that has seen its share of challenges in recent years, from the water billing crisis to crumbling roads and a $945 million sewer consent decree.
The city is still working out problems associated with its water billing overhaul, which was completed in 2015.
Meanwhile, the Lumumba administration is trying to hammer out a new agreement regarding its sewer consent decree. Under current terms, Jackson has 17.5 years to make $945 million in improvements to its aging sewer system to bring it into compliance with federal water quality laws.
The decree is governed by the U.S. Department of Justice, Environmental Protection Agency and Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality. Talks with EPA and U.S. DOJ related to decree provisions are ongoing.
Williams also will be leading the department as it moves forward on projects associated with the city’s one-percent infrastructure bond.
Jackson recently issued $40 million in bonds, to be paid for with revenue from its one-percent infrastructure sales tax. After all fees are paid, about $35 million is available for use on road repaving, reconstruction projects and other work.
Williams has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Mississippi and a doctorate in engineering from the University of Alabama, and is a graduate of Leadership Greater Jackson.
The council will meet Monday at 10 a.m., at Jackson City Hall.
Also at the meeting, council members are slated to consider appointments to the Jackson Municipal Airport Authority board of commissioners and the Jackson Public School Board. The council also is expected to vote on a motion to fund a deputy chief administrative officer.
Williams was not immediately available for comment.
