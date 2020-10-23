2nd victim dies after Canton McDonald’s shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A second victim is dead after a Wednesday night shooting at McDonald’s in Canton, per Madison County Alex Breeland.
Dakarrie Johnson, 24, was pronounced dead earlier this week. Three others were also critically injured in the shooting in which police said a high-powered rifle was used.
One of those three is now dead, Breeland says. He’s been identified as 13-year-old Robert Luckett, Jr.
Deondric Green was arrested by US Marshals, and police say other arrests are coming.
“We do not celebrate this violence, but we condemn acts of violence of this magnitude," Canton Mayor William Truly said Thursday.
