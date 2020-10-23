Jackson water theft suspects going before grand jury

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than two dozen people accused of water theft in the city of Jackson will soon have their cases taken to the grand jury.
In 2019, the city began an investigation into fraud into its Water Sewer Business Administration office.
According to data compiled by WLBT, at least 25 individuals were arrested.
Those cases are expected to be presented to a grand jury before the end of the year, according to Hinds County Assistant District Attorney Jamie McBride.
“We’re putting them all together now,” he said. “We need to look at them to confirm that the people who were getting water knew they were getting it and knew they were getting it illegally.”
The cases were transferred to the district attorney’s office earlier this year and this summer by the Jackson Police Department.
The suspects are charged with grand larceny, a felony, in connection with stealing at least $1,000 in water from the city.
If convicted, they could face anywhere from one to five years in prison, McBride said.
The majority being charged are private citizens, who are being accused of bypassing Jackson’s water meters. At least three were municipal employees. One was a former Jackson mayoral candidate, who turned himself in to the police.
The city charges customers for water based on data collected when water passes through meters on the way to homes or businesses.
When customers bypass those meters, water consumption is not recorded and a bill cannot be generated.
A common method for bypassing a meter is called “straight-piping,” when a pipe is run directly from the city water source to a home or business.
In some cases, authorities say the suspects had been stealing water for years.
Now, it’s up the district attorney’s office to prove those accusations.
“We have to show that they took more than $1,000 in water and they knew what they were doing was illegal,” McBride said. "One problem with straight-piping is they might not know who put it there, and they might not know they were stealing.
“To my knowledge, no one was observed putting them in,” McBride said, referring to straight-pipes.
McBride said a combination of tenants and landlords are being charged.
“Some of these properties are leased and sometimes the landlord is supposed to provide the water. In (those cases), we’ll be looking more at the landlord than the tenant,” he said. “That is one of the things we have to evaluate. If I’m a landlord, and I say water is included, and all of a sudden, there’s a straight-pipe, it’s not the tenant who is benefiting.”
All individuals charged are currently out on bond. All cases have gone before a judge for a preliminary hearing, to determine if they should be bound over to a grand jury.
Jackson launched an investigation into its water sewer billing administration in April 2019. In addition to the arrests, which were announced on the Jackson Police Department’s Twitter account, numerous city employees retired or were forced to resign.
