Jackson-Hinds Library System still adjusting to budget cuts

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson library officials are still determining how they’re going to adjust to a six-figure cut as part of their 2021 budget.
However, the belt-tightening won’t have to be a severe as originally thought.
As part of its 2021 budget, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors reduced its allocation to the Jackson-Hinds Library System by approximately $117,000.
Initially, the cut was $184,000, but the library system appealed that decision, and the county restored $70,000 in funding, according to JHLS Executive Director Kimberly Corbett.
Corbett, who is grateful for the county’s decision to restore, said that even with the re-institution of funds, this year’s budget is “extremely lean,” and some cuts are being made.
“We’ll most likely discuss it further next Tuesday,” she said, referring to the JHLS board of trustees meeting, slated for October 27.
“We figured out how to make some of the cuts, and they can work with us on the rest,” she said.
Among steps, JHLS is planning to “tweak” some of its vendor contracts and is planning to “trim its periodical subscriptions,” Corbett explained. “We’ve also switched book vendors to one who can give us a better price.”
Previously, Jackson-Hinds was using Ingram Content Group. Now, they’re using Baker & Taylor, out of Charlotte, N.C.
“They can do slightly better on prices,” she said.
The cuts are being made even as more people rely on library services during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Use of Jackson-Hinds' online databases, for instance, has especially taken off as more students are doing at-home digital learning.
The system is funded primarily by allocations from the city of Jackson and Hinds County. It also receives some federal grant money, as well as an annual Personnel Incentive Grant (PIG) from the Mississippi Library Commission.
This year, system will receive $1,947,000 from the Jackson City Council and $1,545,883 from the county.
The city’s allocation represented level funding from the 2020 fiscal year, while the county’s allocation represents a roughly represents a roughly seven-percent cut over the previous year.
The cut is enough to have library officials worried that Jackson-Hinds could see a decrease in next year’s PIG funding.
The grants are awarded to library systems annually, and are designed to help them offset the costs for hiring higher-educated workers, according to library commission officials.
Grants amounts can be reduced if local governments cut library allocations by more two-percent during a two-year period.
“The idea is that if funders know they’re getting additional money, they would cut their funding,” said Jennifer Peacock, MLC administrative services director. “This is not designed to supplement budgets, but to be over and above.”
For Jackson-Hinds, PIG monies represent a sizeable chunk of the system’s budget. This year, the library is expected to receive $231,000, all of which will go toward librarians' salaries.
Jackson-Hinds employs 75 people at 14 branches.
The county’s total budget for the 2021 fiscal year is approximately $129,487,255, about half a million less than last year’s budget of approximately $130.5 million.
The fiscal year for the library and the county began October 1.
