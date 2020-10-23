Gov. Reeves calls Biden’s pledge to transition from oil ‘catastrophic,’ urges followers to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves is attacking Joe Biden’s pledge to transition from the U.S. oil industry, calling it potentially “catastrophic.”
During Thursday night’s debate, the former vice-president stated that he would take on the transition from oil because “the oil industry pollutes significantly.” He then said that oil must be replaced by renewable energy over time.
Biden also vowed to stop giving the oil industry federal subsidies.
President Trump then seized on Biden’s comments, saying it may be “the biggest statement in terms of business... Basically what he’s saying is he is going to destroy the oil industry. Will you remember that Texas? Will you remember that Pennsylvania? Oklahoma? Ohio?”
Reeves also criticized Biden’s stance, writing, “Joe Biden’s pledge to end the American oil industry is catastrophic. He was very clear tonight: that is his mission. That’s your jobs, your credit card bill at the pump, and a huge part of Mississippi’s economy. Vote like that’s all on the line, because it is.”
Biden, when given a chance to respond, said that Trump took him out of context and that the country has to move towards net-zero emissions. According to his climate plan, Biden calls for America to have net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the year 2050.
According to the Associated Press, after the debate Biden told reporters that he would not “ban” fossil fuels or move away from them for “a long time.”
Thousands responded to Reeves' Facebook post about Biden’s position on oil, with some agreeing with the governor.
“I lived oilfield and pipeline all my life. Does he have any idea what that would do to this country,” one person wrote.
Another person disagreed, saying that Reeves took Biden out of context. “Net zero carbon emissions by 2050. The oil industry won’t go away. Just more options and cleaner standards. Please, no saber rattling.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.