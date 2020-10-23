First Alert Forecast: warm, muggy Friday ahead of evening storm chances

FRIDAY: Even with a front on final approach to the region – overall, the weather doesn’t look horrible to round out the week. Expect a mix of clouds and sun with widely spaced, mainly afternoon and evening storm chances developing. Highs will still work their way into the lower to middle 80s. Scattered showers, storms will continue at times overnight with lows in the 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: In the wake of the front, clouds will hang tough through Saturday with temperatures trying to claw their way back into the 60s and 70s. A stray shower can’t be ruled out early Saturday. Clouds will hang around for the start of Sunday before breaking for partial clearing amid highs near 80.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A push of warmer air will get highs into the lower to middle 80s by Monday amid a mix of sun and clouds. Another system is poised to move into the region at some point next week – that could bring a risk for scattered storms, mainly Wednesday and Thursday amid highs in the 70s. Skies will gradually clear through Friday amid cooler air filtering into the region in time for Halloween.
