Deputies: 11 pounds of cocaine found concealed inside SUV

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his vehicle.
Deputies pulled over an SUV on I-20 for a traffic stop on Friday.
After discovering a marijuana vape pen, deputies searched the vehicle and found 11 pounds of cocaine that had been concealed in a secret compartment.
The driver, German Campos-Vasquez, was arrested for trafficking and taken to Rankin County Jail.
There’s been no bond set. The estimated value of the cocaine is $200,000.
