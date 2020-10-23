Deputies: 11 pounds of cocaine found concealed inside SUV

German Campos-Vasquez (Source: Rankin County Sheriff's Office)
By Jacob Gallant | October 23, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT - Updated October 23 at 5:12 PM

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man they say had 11 pounds of cocaine hidden in his vehicle.

Deputies pulled over an SUV on I-20 for a traffic stop on Friday.

After discovering a marijuana vape pen, deputies searched the vehicle and found 11 pounds of cocaine that had been concealed in a secret compartment.

The driver, German Campos-Vasquez, was arrested for trafficking and taken to Rankin County Jail.

There’s been no bond set. The estimated value of the cocaine is $200,000.

