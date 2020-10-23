Canton city leaders ask for community cooperation in solving crimes

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - “We do not celebrate this violence, but we condemn acts of violence of this magnitude.”
Those are the words of Canton Mayor William Truly at a press conference Thursday about Wednesday night’s fatal shooting at McDonald’s. Truly told the media and the community today in front of city hall that last night’s shooting that left one dead and three in critical condition is not “the face of the city.”
Dakarrie Johnson, 24, was killed and three others between the ages of 13 and 26 were critically injured in the shooting in which police said a high-powered rifle was used. They were all hit multiple times. Overnight, Deondric Green was arrested by the US Marshals, and police say other arrests are coming.
Chief Otha Brown said he plans to step up efforts to use more community policing to build trust between law enforcement and the citizens of Canton.
“This could have been stopped way down the road if we had known about it,” Brown said. "We want the public to reach out to us and let us know what’s going on and we can keep everybody safe.”
The chief also appealed to the community, saying that citizens can save lives.
“When some teenagers are thinking about doing something of this magnitude, you know, we want to cut it off. We’re asking the community to reach out to the police department, reach out to the Madison County Sheriff’s department, reach out to the DA here in Canton and let them know things like this are going on,” Brown said.
Ward Four alderman Daphne Sims said if you’re not comfortable talking to police, other city officials are happy to stand in the gap.
“And let’s try to work together as a community, reach out to me, I’m the alderman of Ward Four, reach out to the mayor, as well as our police chief and our assistant chief,” she said.
