Another state prison inmate dies in custody

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - At least eight inmates in state custody have died in October, according to information provided by the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
And in all but one case, the causes of death are unknown and pending the results of autopsies.
The latest person is Anthony Bell, 64, who was pronounced dead on Thursday afternoon, an MDOC news release states.
MDOC has announced at least eight inmate deaths since October 5, with five of those being the deaths of inmates serving at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) in Rankin County.
Bell had been behind bars for eight years for sexual battery. He was sentenced to 20 years on October 2012, in DeSoto County.
He passed away at the prison hospital at the Mississippi State Penitentiary on October 22.
News of Bell’s death comes two days after MDOC announced the deaths of two other inmates, both of whom were serving time at CMCF.
Those inmates were Frank Mackabee, 61, and Darrell Weathersby, 55.
Mackabee was pronounced dead at Merit Health Central in Jackson, where he had been since September 29. Weathersby was found unresponsive in his bed in an open-dormitory area of the prison, according to a news release.
Mackabee was serving four sentences, including a life sentence for a homicide/murder in Covington County. Weathersby was serving five years for felony DUI in Carroll County.
Days earlier, on October 17, two more inmates died: Charles Bates, who was serving at Central Mississippi, and Thaddeus Scales, who was being housed at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County.
Bates died at Merit Health Central and Scales died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, an MDOC release states.
On October 12, corrections officials announced the death of Krysta Lesherri Chewe, 47, who also was serving at CMCF. She died at Merit Health Central in Jackson the day before, and had been serving 20 years for manslaughter and five years' probation for another crime.
Chewe had been hospitalized previously, according to a news release.
Inmates also were reported dead on October 6 and October 5. In the October 6 matter, Roger Lynn Holliman, 64, was pronounced dead at the CMCF. He had been behind bars since March 2019.
And on October 5, MDOC announced they were investigating the death of Bobby Hawthorne, who was found dead at the state penitentiary at Parchman on the afternoon of October 4.
Officials say that death could have been a homicide.
