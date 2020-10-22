Canton mayor on deadly shooting: “This is not who we are”

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton city officials gave an update on the deadly shooting at a McDonald’s that left one person dead and three others injured. The victims' ages range from 13-years-old to 26-years-old.
Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said one of the victims is in ICU while the other two victims are waiting for beds.
“We say to the state of Mississippi and to this city this is not who we are,” said Canton Mayor Dr. William Truly, Jr. “We are a caring people and a loving people and a protective people. We regret that this isolated event occurred and stand prepared to do whatever we can to prevent this from being repeated.”
The suspect of the shooting has been identified as 20-year-old Deondric Green.
Chief Brown says Green was apprehended with the assistance of U.S. Marshals, the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Madison Police Department, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
The case is now being handled by the Mississippi Burea of Investigation. More arrests are expected to be made.
