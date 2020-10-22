University Boulevard ramp to be closed Friday, Monday

By Anthony Warren | October 22, 2020 at 5:53 PM CDT - Updated October 22 at 5:53 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Motorists traveling to Jackson State University Friday and Monday might need to take a different route.

Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) say the I-55 northbound ramp to University Boulevard will be blocked from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Friday, October 23, and again at the same time on Monday, October 26.

The closure is needed so crews can install a concrete beam associated with the I-20 bridge replacement, MDOT officials say.

