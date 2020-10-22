Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm weather continues. After yesterday’s high of 88 degrees in Jackson, today’s high reached 86 degrees. A few showers are popping up on the radar this evening and a few stronger showers and thunderstorms are possible Friday into Friday evening. Keep this in mind for Friday night football games. You might be dodging some showers. This weekend will be slightly cooler. After highs in the 80s Friday, highs will be closer to 80 degrees this weekend with mostly sunny skies. Next week looks a little unsettled right now. Partly sunny skies with scattered showers and highs in the 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s as cooler air makes itself known. The severe weather threat looks very low over the coming days and unfortunately, rainfall amounts look a little too low for what we need this time of year. Average high is 76 and the average low is 51 this time of year. Sunrise is 7:11am and the sunset is 6:18pm. In the tropics, a weak disturbance will move across Cuba into the Atlantic by this weekend with a 30 percent chance for development and Hurricane Epsilon is located in the middle of the Atlantic and is expected to slowly weaken as it moves further out to sea. Rainfall around here is running about an inch or 30 percent below normal for October.