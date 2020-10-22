Suspect arrested in shooting at UMMC

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is behind bars after a shooting at University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) late Wednesday night.
UMMC spokesperson Marc Rolph said the shooting stemmed from an argument near a parking garage.
Police say Nelgen Wilson, 23, shot a person twice and left the scene.
Rolph said Wilson later returned to the hospital and was arrested by UMMC Police Department.
Wilson was taken to the Raymond Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault and discharging a firearm.
The victim was treated and released from the hospital.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.