Ocean Springs native named commander of Space Force first field command

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - An Ocean Springs native has been promoted to a top position in the military’s newest branch.
Maj. Gen. Stephen N. Whiting of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, was promoted on Wednesday to lieutenant general and named commander of U.S. Space Force’s first Field Command, Space Operations Command (SpOC) at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado.
Whiting, an Ocean Springs High School graduate, is now the commander of SpOC responsible for organizing, training, and equipping fielded space forces who will execute space warfighting operations for combatant commanders, coalition partners, the joint force, and the nation. SpOC is the first of three Space Force Field Commands.
“Today is less about the Whiting family than it is about what the ceremony represents for our nation, the Department of Defense, and our United States Space Force,” Whiting said. “Even as we have already established the nation’s 11th Combatant Command, and the nation’s sixth branch of the armed forces – two extraordinary developments in the history of military space operations – today we properly organize the warfighting teeth behind those two organizations.”
While in Ocean Springs, Whiting was a member of the Ocean Springs Church of Christ, a class officer for the Ocean Springs High School, and a member of the soccer team Ocean Springs Surf, that won four state championships.
“Ocean Springs was a terrific place to grow up, with opportunities to excel academically, athletically, socially, and spiritually,” Whiting said. “I am forever grateful for the time I lived there and miss all the great friends that still live the community.”
