WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lumumba to discuss ‘policing issue’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is set to discuss an issue with “policing and the community" on Thursday morning.
Discussions over federal and state assistance have been a hot topic in the past few weeks.
The City of Jackson has already set a record for homicides in a year. But they’re not alone; violent crime rates across the country are up as people deal with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
City Council President Aaron Banks said the city needs that help, noting the city council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking for county, state and federal assistance.
