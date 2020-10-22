WATCH LIVE: Mayor Lumumba to discuss ‘policing issue’

By Jacob Gallant | October 22, 2020 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated October 22 at 10:54 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is set to discuss an issue with “policing and the community" on Thursday morning.

Discussions over federal and state assistance have been a hot topic in the past few weeks.

The City of Jackson has already set a record for homicides in a year. But they’re not alone; violent crime rates across the country are up as people deal with issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council President Aaron Banks said the city needs that help, noting the city council unanimously passed a resolution last week asking for county, state and federal assistance.

