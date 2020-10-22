Madison County reverses decision to conduct landfill needs assessment

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - After months of delay, Madison County is moving forward with a needs assessment for another landfill.
At its meeting on Monday, the board of supervisors voted 4-1 to seek a consultant to conduct the study.
The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) has requested a study before it will approve permits for what would be the county’s third landfill.
Supervisor Karl Banks made the initial motion to conduct the assessment, but a substitute motion was made by District Three Supervisor Gerald Steen.
In his motion, Steen is recommending seeking “an expert that does not do business with Madison County (and is) preferably out of state,” he said.
The motion also stated that the assessment should include the fact that MDEQ is currently reviewing applications to expand the Little Dixie Landfill.
Meanwhile, the city of Canton is also working with MDEQ to expand its landfill, Steen said. He was not sure how far along Canton was in that process.
The motion directs the county administrator, board attorney and county engineer would have 30 days to bring recommendations back to the board.
Banks supported the measure. “It’s important that we get a very clear picture of the truth, you adding to that the Little Dixie (landfill) and the city of Canton is good,” he said. "That is all part of Madison County and we need to know what’s going on.
“We can’t make decisions here without knowing the future,” he said. “We need to find out the truth and not based on politics.”
The decision comes months after supervisors refused to move forward with an assessment, and as the county faces legal challenges in court over the delay.
In July, NCL Waste, the firm that plans to build the landfill, filed suit in Madison County Circuit Court asking the court to force the board to conduct the study. And in September, the company filed a second suit seeking $60 million in damages from the county related to the failure to perform it.
Steen said the county needed to move forward on the needs analysis after being notified by its insurance company that they would not cover any damages awarded in the $60 million case.
“The insurance company’s attorney said it was a breach of contract," he said, referring to the board’s July vote to forego the assessment.
Attempts to the build the landfill date back nearly two decades. Court records show that in 2002, the county approved adding the Bilberry site to its solid waste management plan.
The following year, supervisors brought on IESI Mississippi Landfill Corporation to help the county meet MDEQ requirements to build the site. NCL Waste aquired rights to IESI’s contract in 2008, court records show.
The Bilberry Family Partnership owns the proposed site of the NCL landfill.
In their complaint, an attorney for NCL and Bilberry said NCL would not have entered into the contract with the county had Madison County expressed plans not to move forward with the dumping site.
The landfill has sparked debate among residents and government officials for years. Many say the county does not need a third landfill. The 89-acre dumping site would be located at 2858 N. County Line, next to Little Dixie and a rubbish site.
